Oakdale High School student rewarded after returning lost graduation money

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale student was rewarded today after returning some lost graduation money he found, according to a post on the Oakdale High School Principal’s Facebook page.
The student’s name is Kaleb Doyle and he found the graduation gift this morning with $500 inside.
Doyle then brought the money to the principle. One of the posts on Facebook read “Had to post this! How many students would find a graduation card with $100 bills in it this morning after graduation and bring it to the principal! Outstanding Kaleb Doyle!!”
The money was quickly returned to its rightful owner.
And according to another Facebook post, the father of the graduating student rewarded Doyle with a $100 gift card.
