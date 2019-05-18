No. 20 LSU baseball takes series over Auburn with Game 2 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU claimed the series over Auburn with the win Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU got the 5-1 victory over Auburn.
Landon Marceaux commanded the mound for LSU. In seven innings of work, he only gave up the one run on just two hits. He had seven strikeouts. He improved to 4-2 on the season with the win. Zack Hess relieved him and pick up his second save of the season while striking out two batters.
After three scoreless innings, LSU exploded for four runs in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Cade Beloso was hit by a pitch and Antoine Duplantis reached home. Then, a wild pitch allowed Daniel Cabrera to score. Later, Saul Garza hit a single that plated Hal Hughes. Next, Josh Smith hit a single to left field that sent Beloso home.
A solo home run in the top of the fifth gave Auburn its lone run of the game.
In the bottom of the eighth, Beloso hit a single that scored Chris Reid to give LSU the 5-1 lead.
LSU will look for the sweep when the teams face off at 2 p.m. Saturday.
