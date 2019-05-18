McNeese defeats SFA 3-1 to advance to NISC Region Championship Game Saturday Morning

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KPLC) - McNeese softball (32-31) advanced to the NISC Region championship game here Friday evening with a 3-1 win over Stephen F. Austin. The Cowgirls will play Texas-Arlington at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and must defeat the Mavericks twice to advance to the championship round in Fort Collins, Colorado May 24-26. UTA defeated McNeese 5-3 Friday afternoon in the Cowgirls’ lone loss of the tournament.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 5, McNEESE 3
B1- UTA took an early lead with two runs. UTA 2, McN 0
T2- McNeese scored three runs in the top half of the inning. Two errors allowed McNeese to tie the game at two apiece then a sacrifice fly by Cori McCrary scored pinch hitter Taylor Edwards for the lead. McN 3, UTA 2
B3- UTA retook the lead with three runs on three hits and one Cowgirl error. UTA 5, McN 3
NOTES
-McNeese left the tying runs on base in the top of the seventh
-The Cowgirls picked up eight hits
- Toni Perrin led with two hits
- Kaylee Lopez had the only extra base hit, a double in the first inning
- Both teams each left six runners stranded
- Saleen Flores fell to 5-6 on the year with the complete game loss. Flores allowed seven hits, three earned runs, four walks and struck out two
McNEESE 3, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 1
T4- McNeese took advantage of an SFA error to break a scoreless tie. With one out the Cowgirls got back-to-back singles from Kaylee Lopez and Aubree Turbeville. Following a sacrifice fly to right field by Toni Perrin, pinch runner Taylor Edwards scored on an error. McN 1, SFA 0
T6- A two out double to left field by Alexandria Saldivar scored Toni Perrin and Demi Boudreaux. Perrin reached base on a fielder’s choice and Boudreaux reached on a fielder’s choice.
B6- SFA scored their lone run of the game to avoid the shutout. With two outs, Bryana Novegil double to score Brittany Crawford. McN 3, SFA 1
NOTES
- Justyce McClain moved into a second-place tie in McNeese career stolen bases with 93 after her steal in the first inning
- McNeese collected four hits with Kaylee Lopez, Aubree Turbeville, Demi Boudreaux, and Alexandria Saldivar all picking up one hit apiece
- Saldivar collected the only extra base hit with a double to left in the sixth that put McNeese up 3-1
- Caroline Settle improved to 9-9 on the year with the complete game victory. Settle gave up six hits and allowed one run, walked one and struck out one batter
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.