McNeese defeats SFA 3-1 to advance to NISC Region Championship Game Saturday Morning

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KPLC) - McNeese softball (32-31) advanced to the NISC Region championship game here Friday evening with a 3-1 win over Stephen F. Austin. The Cowgirls will play Texas-Arlington at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and must defeat the Mavericks twice to advance to the championship round in Fort Collins, Colorado May 24-26. UTA defeated McNeese 5-3 Friday afternoon in the Cowgirls’ lone loss of the tournament.