LSP: Pursuit leads to arrest of a Lafayette man and woman

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Two people were arrested Friday morning after leading Louisiana State Police on a pursuit from Lacassine to Lake Charles, Trooper Derek Senegal said.
LSP attempted to stop a 2018 Nissan Altima for a traffic violation on the I-10 North Frontage Road about two miles east of Iowa, Senegal said. The driver, later identified as Kenneth Joseph Batiste, 30, of Lafayette, refused to stop and led troopers on a pursuit that traveled west on La. 3258 towards Iowa.
Batiste committed several traffic violations as he traveled through the city of Iowa in an attempt to elude troopers and before being taken into custody on Delcomme Street in Lake Charles, Senegal said. The pursuit lasted about 8 minutes.
Senegal said Batiste and the passenger, Lynda Matrell Batiste, 33, of Lafayette, were placed under arrest and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Kenneth Batiste was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of promethazine, crossing the median, and driving left of center. Charges listed are pending for Jefferson Davis Parish.
Lynda Batiste was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of promethazine. Charges listed are pending for Jefferson Davis Parish.
No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged.
The Iowa Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.
