Gyth Rigdon shares details about making it to The Voice finale

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The stage is set and all that’s left is America’s vote. The season finale of the hit competition show The Voice will premiere on NBC next week, during prime time.
If you’ve been watching, you know Southwest Louisiana’s Gyth Rigdon has made it to the Final Four!
From the the blind auditions to battle after battle, Gyth has shown he’s a force to be reckoned with on this season of the hit show.
7News spoke to the Singer native about his journey to the finals.
“The Gyth who auditioned that day from vocals to performance, to just being a better person..gah-lee man, I’ve came so far,” said Rigdon.
The Louisiana native won over the hearts, and votes of America from the very beginning with his star power--as the only artist to earn the Apple Music bonus this season.
“He’s got that strong sound and everything, definitely something that is concurrent with today’s music," said local DJ for 103.3, DJ Tyskie.
“Seem’s like he’s got a lot of support,” said Jeremy Price.
“I’m pretty excited to see him go all the way,” said Hannah Fontenot.
At just 25-years old, Rigdon is living his dream.
“Going into the blinds, that was something I’ve never done before..now here at the finale, there’s a lot of pressure going on..more songs to learn, more stage production, more choreography," Rigdon said.
Team Blake and Team Legend will go head to head during the finale. Blake Shelton started the season with the incredible accomplishment of being the coach for six champions over the course of the series. Many viewers feel the top-charting country artist has a good chance of once-again being the winning coach, as he’s working with 3 of the top 4.
Rigdon says on Monday night, fans can expect to hear something they’ve never heard before.
“I am so pumped, we get to do several songs in the finale, I think the coolest thing is doing the original song," said Rigdon. "I see the requests everyone wants me to do “body language”, I want to give the fans something they’ve never heard before.”
It’s safe to say the entire Southwest Louisiana community will be tuned in.
The Voice finale will air on KPLC (NBC) on Monday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. CST.
The live results show will air on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. CST.
KPLC will bring viewers live coverage from Los Angeles.
