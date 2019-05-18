First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible late Saturday into early Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect those showers to continue to develop and move north across SWLA. This northward movement is thanks to wind out of the south. We’re seeing steady winds at 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph at times. I’m also watching a few locations with gusts occasionally above 30, but not by much. These windy conditions stick around through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Timing out the storms moving into the area: We’ll start to watch northern portions of the viewing area closely late this evening into the early hours of tomorrow morning as there is a line of storms developing out across central Texas. Right now the motion of this system is to the East/Northeast and moving slowly. Models continue to push back the arrival of these storms. That means Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes could get the tail end of the line as it moves close to the area. This line of storms is already producing severe weather including damaging winds. We could also see hail and an isolated chance for a tornado. Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis you also need to watch this line as it moves across the area because the cold front brings instability and couple that with the southerly flow we are seeing and storms develop! These developing storms could also be severe with damaging winds, hail, and an isolated chance for a tornado.
THIS IS AN OVERNIGHT EVENT. Which means if severe weather develops you need a way to receive alerts while sleeping! Overall, this is a low end threat as most models only have a few thunderstorms moving across Southwest Louisiana. This doesn’t mean that those few don’t turn severe. Continue to monitor the forecast.
Sunday we could see some lingering showers and storms during the morning to mid morning hours as this system continues to move across the area. A clear up could come later into the afternoon hours but still expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southerly flow persists overnight with high pressure building back in from the East. This keeps overnight lows warm in the mid 70s.
Monday I think we’ll still see a fair amount of cloud cover, but we’ll get enough sunshine to warm us up to the upper 80s through the afternoon. That high pressure that kept us warm overnight moves closer to the area and creates a pressure gradient that will bring us breezy conditions through the day. We’ll also have that chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm to develop thanks to the southerly flow. This south wind will keep that 80 from feeling too hot by keeping the air flowing! But, it will once again keep those lows in the mid 70s overnight.
Expect much of the same conditions on Tuesday with a better chance for that shower or storm to develop as a cold front skirts the area. We could see some of that instability from the front help in developing showers and storms. Temperatures will be warm once again in the upper 80s with breezy conditions. Overnight lows are back into the mid 70s.
Copy and paste Tuesday into Wednesday, but with lower rain chances! We’ll still see that small chance for an afternoon shower or storm thanks to southerly flow. Winds will be breezy once again and temperatures will flirt with 90s through the afternoon. We could also feel-like the mid 90s thanks to the humidity!
High pressure that was to our east moves closer to the area squashing any rain chances for Thursday! High pressure also means sinking air which makes it hard for cloud cover to develop! So expect lots of sun and hot temperatures. We’ll be flirting with the 90s once again.
High pressure sticks around the Gulf coast through the weekend keeping rain chances on the lower side with hot conditions! Might be a good opportunity to head to the pool or the beach next weekend.
