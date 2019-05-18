First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible late Saturday into early Sunday

Timing out the storms moving into the area: We’ll start to watch northern portions of the viewing area closely late this evening into the early hours of tomorrow morning as there is a line of storms developing out across central Texas. Right now the motion of this system is to the East/Northeast and moving slowly. Models continue to push back the arrival of these storms. That means Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes could get the tail end of the line as it moves close to the area. This line of storms is already producing severe weather including damaging winds. We could also see hail and an isolated chance for a tornado. Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis you also need to watch this line as it moves across the area because the cold front brings instability and couple that with the southerly flow we are seeing and storms develop! These developing storms could also be severe with damaging winds, hail, and an isolated chance for a tornado.