Davis and Saltzman denied new trial

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Robyn Davis and Carol “Sissy” Saltzman have been denied a new trial.
The two are serving life sentences for the murder of Davis’ husband Brian in 2009.
Normally, it would be too late to appeal. The women were convicted in 2012.
But defense attorneys tried unsuccessfully to show that the state broke the rules by not providing certain evidence favorable to Davis and Saltzman. Nor did the judge agree there was “new" evidence that would demand a new trial.
Judge David Ritchie indicated the defense did not meet applicable standards or other requirements of the criminal code necessary for a valid application for relief.
Defense attorney Paul Barker disagrees with the ruling and says he’ll ask the La. Third Circuit Court of Appeal to review the ruling.
Barker says he thinks the defense went well beyond the requirements and that they “hope that the Third Circuit is able to see the injustice that flows from…(the) ruling.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC All rights reserved.