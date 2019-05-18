Cowgirls fall 4-3 In 10 Inning to UTA in the NISC Regional Championship Game

B3- McNeese scored five runs on five hits and took advantage of two UTA errors. Justyce McClain singled through the left side to score Alexandria Saldivar for the first run. Sara Geier then scored on a sacrifice fly by Cori McCrary then Haylee Brinlee scored on a sac bunt by Kaylee Lopez. McClain came home to score on an RBI single down the right field line by Aubree Turbeville and Turbeville scored the fifth run on a single through the left side by Demi Boudreaux. McN 5, UTA 0