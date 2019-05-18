Cowgirls fall 4-3 In 10 Inning to UTA in the NISC Regional Championship Game

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KPLC) - McNeese softball made its first NISC Regional Tournament a memorable one despite losing 4-3 in 10 innings to Texas-Arlington here Saturday afternoon in the championship game. McNeese ends its season with a 33-32 record.
After a tournament opening 7-3 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday, the Cowgirls fell 5-3 to the UTA Friday afternoon for their first loss in the double elimination tournament. The Cowgirls defeated Stephen F. Austin 3-1 on Saturday to advance to the championship game.
McNeese began Saturday’s action with a 6-1 win over Texas-Arlington to force the “If Necessary”.
McNEESE 6, UT-Arlington 1
B3- McNeese scored five runs on five hits and took advantage of two UTA errors. Justyce McClain singled through the left side to score Alexandria Saldivar for the first run. Sara Geier then scored on a sacrifice fly by Cori McCrary then Haylee Brinlee scored on a sac bunt by Kaylee Lopez. McClain came home to score on an RBI single down the right field line by Aubree Turbeville and Turbeville scored the fifth run on a single through the left side by Demi Boudreaux. McN 5, UTA 0
T5- UTA gets on the board and avoids the shutout with a run
B6- McNeese got the run back when Toni Perrin led the inning off with a triple then scored on a single by Boudreaux. McN 6, UTA 1
NOTES
- McNeese collected seven hits
- Toni Perrin and Demi Boudreaux had two hits apiece
- Boudreaux had the only extra base hit with a triple in the sixth
- Five Cowgirls had at least one RBI
- Alexsandra Flores ended her junior season with the win and a 15-12 record
- Flores gave up one run on six hits with one strikeout in the complete game
UT-Arlington 4, McNEESE 3 (10 inn.)
T3- McNeese took the early lead once again with three runs off three hits. RBI’s by Kaylee Lopez, Aubree Turbeville, and Toni Perrin helped the Cowgirls jump out to the early lead. McN 3, UTA 0
B5- UTA cut into the lead with a run in the fifth behind two hits
B6- The Mavericks tied the game with two a two RBI double to left field. McN 3, UTA 3
B10- UTA scored the winning run on a walk off single. UTA 4, McN 3
NOTES
- McNeese collected 13 hits
- McNeese left runners in scoring position in 7th, 8th, and 9th innings
- Cori McCrary, Kaylee Lopez, Toni Perrin, Sara Geier, and Haylee Brinlee all had two hits apiece
- Toni Perrin had the only extra base hit (double) for McNeese
- Ashley Koncir gave up three runs on six hits in 5.0 innings.
- Caroline Settle (9-10) took the loss in relief of Koncir. Settle gave up one run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
