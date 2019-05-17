Third patrolman involved in motorcade crash released from hospital

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The third patrolman involved in the crash escorting Pres. Donald Trump’s motorcade Tuesday has been released from the hospital, authorities say.
Sr. Cpl. Jason Hayes, a deputy with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, was released today, May 17, 2019, according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Hayes underwent arm surgery following the crash, in which two other lawmen were also injured. Sr. Cpl. Roy Jones Jr., also a Sheriff’s deputy, and Capt. Matt Cheaney, were both treated and released from the hospital.
The accident happened during won I-210, near the Broad Street exit, as the presidential motorcade was traveling from Chennault International Airport to Cameron LNG in Hackberry.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.