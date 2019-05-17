Texas man accused of making $14,000 in unauthorized ATM withdrawals at casinos

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man is accused of using a company credit card to make three cash advances totalling $14,000 from an ATM at a local casino, state police officials said.
David Allen Hass, 34, of Pasadena Texas, used a company card assigned to him to make the withrdrawals in March of 2019, according to information from Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Hass attempted to make four cash advance transactions at an ATM machine at another casino in May of 2019, but the transactions were declined, Senegal said.
Through further investigation, troopers found Hass sitting at a slot machine in the high limits area of the casino, Senegal said. Hass’s identity was confirmed through surveillance footage from an ATM where the cash was obtained.
Hass admitted to making the transactions and the attempted transactions at both ATM locations, Senegal said.
Hass was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on three counts of credit card fraud and four counts of attempted credit card fraud. Bond was set at $100,000.
