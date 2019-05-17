SWLA Arrest Report - May 16, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 16, 2019.
Virginia Harris Myers, 37, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000; instate detainer.
Vincent Jamir Reynaud, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Joseph Casey Lancaster, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); identity theft.
Max Ray Butler, 46, San Diego: Federal detainer.
Jimmy Lewis Landry, 35, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer; theft under $1,000.
Dana Lee Gauthier, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer; theft under $1,000.
David Billy Parker Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
William Robert Freeman, 38, Anacoco: Federal detainer.
Joe Thomas ValleJo, 41, Lake Charles: Public intimidation and retaliation; resisting an officer; disturbing the peace.
Larry Louviere, 59, Lafayette: Theft under $1,000.
Curtis Sandford McNemar Jr., 55, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary; attempted theft under $1,000.
Raytell Mollere Banks, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; carrying a weapon during a crime.
Emanuel Lamot Kennedy, 47, Sulphur: Aggravated battery.
Toby Clinton Ray, 45, Gonzales: Domestic abuse.
Patrick Jermaine Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Maria Kristina Villegas, 37, Montegue: Probation violation.
Edward Lawrence Shelton, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Pedrick Alfred Harris Jr., 17, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer.
Allen David Hass, 34, Pesadena TX: Credit card fraud by persons authorized to provide goods and services (3 charges); attempted credit card fraud by persons authorized to provide goods and services (4 charges).
Connie Lynn Dorre, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a prescription for a CDS and/or a legend drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; open alcoholic beverage containers in public places.
