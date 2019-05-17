Student’s Jesus Christ ‘boomerang’ quote may prompt change in yearbook policy

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown High School and Columbia County Board of Education officials are looking into how a questionable quote in a yearbook made it into the final product, WRDW reported.
The photo shows a student with a self-attributed quote that reads, “I don’t know why people think Jesus Christ is coming back, he wasn’t nailed to a boomerang.”
The quote and the photo have since gone viral. Mary Gray, a friend of the student, said it was an innocent joke.
"He didn't mean anything by it, I'm sure," Gray said. "He wasn't targeting religious people because he is religious."
District principals will meet to discuss yearbook quote regulations and how to move forward, according to Abbigail Remkus of Columbia County.
Meanwhile, Richmond County School System spokesman Kaden Jacobs said yearbooks in his district are reviewed by administrators and yearbook advisers.
Over at Greenbrier High School, staff went back and covered a student's controversial quote on every single yearbook that went out.
The quote was a sexual reference from the movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
These days, education officials are deciding whether yearbook quotes should be allowed at all.
