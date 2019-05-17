Sports Person of the Week - Brody Drost

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A dynasty. The only way to describe the Barbe baseball program.
“We’re going to be good for a long time,” said sophomore third baseman Kyle Debarge.
After a three year hiatus, the Bucs are back on top after winning their 10th state title in baseball, more than any other 5A school in the state.
“For our senior class to go out and win it all and actually contribute and do a lot for the team was amazing,” said senior left fielder Bryce Larocca.
“My freshman year we went out in the first round so I haven’t been a part of it and we just won it,” junior shortstop Davis Meche said. “It was a really good feeling.”
After a shaky start on the mound the Bucs began to settle in and their bats got hot. None hotter than the one of junior Brody Drost. The LSU commit was named the game's most outstanding player after finishing with five RBIs off three hits including a 3-run bomb in the sixth to give Barbe their highest margin of victory in a championship game.
“When I figured out that they were going to put a lefty in I was pretty confident going into the at-bat. I just saw a pitch high and swung,” Brody Drost admitted.
“That’s who you want to come up in a big time moment like that,” said senior first baseman Brayden Corley. “You want Brody up with his power and integrity.”
“I was just sitting in the dug out, he hit it and it just went into the night and gave me chills," said senior pitcher Isaac Duplechain. "I knew right there that it just busted open.”
With another title under their belt and a load of returning talent, the Bucs believe this won’t be the last time they hoist a state championship trophy.
“We’re not going anywhere, that’s for sure," Drost said. "We’re going to bounce back next year, be as strong as we were this year and hopefully with the next few teams coming up we can get a peat going on. That’d be awesome.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.