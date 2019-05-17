REPORT: Davis to Lakers? ‘Over my dead body,’ Gayle Benson says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Disgruntled Pelicans star Anthony Davis might not be coming back to New Orleans next year, but team owner Gayle Benson made it clear he isn’t going to Los Angles.
According to ESPN’s Jackie McMullan, Benson told her new general manager, David Griffin, that Davis would only go to the Lakers “over my dead body.”
Davis requested a trade in January, with many NBA watchers saying his first pick was Los Angeles.
The Pelicans and Lakers never seemed close to an agreement before the trade deadline.
