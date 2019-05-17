No. 20 LSU baseball looks impressive in Game 1 win over Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU had strong pitching on the mound and hit three home runs to take the first game of the series against Auburn.
The Tigers (32-21, 16-12 SEC) came away with the 7-1 win Thursday night over Auburn (31-22, 13-15 SEC) at Alex Box Stadium.
Starting pitcher Eric Walker received a huge roar from the crowd after allowing just one run off two hits in six innings of work. He struck out five batters. He improved to 5-4 with the win.Todd Peterson struck out two and walked two but gave up no hits in his two innings on the mound. Aaron George also struck out to batters to close out the game.
Cade Beloso, Saul Garza, and Antoine Duplantis all went yard for the Tigers.
Auburn got on the board first in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead.
LSU had an explosive third inning. A single by Zach Watson sent Garza home to tie it 1-1. Then, Duplantis singled to right field to score Josh Smith. Next, Daniel Cabrera singled up the middle to score Watson. And, Chris Reid reached first base on a fielding error and Duplantis made it home to give LSU the 4-1 lead.
All three of LSU’s home runs were solo shots. Beloso blasted his to right field in the fourth inning, Garza hit his to left field in the sixth, and Duplantis hit his 11th dinger of the season to right field in the bottom of the seventh to put the Tigers up 7-1.
The teams will battle again Friday at 7 p.m.
