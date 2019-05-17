McNeese opens NISC with 7-3 win over Middle Tennessee

NACOGDOCHES, Texas— McNeese softball opened its first NISC regional appearance with a 7-3 win over Middle Tennessee Thursday behind solid pitching from junior Alexsandra Flores and an offense that was led by senior Justyce McClain and junior Alexandria Saldivar to advance to the second round. The Cowgirls will face the winner of the SFA/UT-Arlington game at 3 p.m. Friday in the double elimination tournament.
The Cowgirls jumped on the Raiders early by taking a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning before adding four more on three hits in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-0. A single run in the fifth made it 7-0 before MTSU avoided the shutout with a run in the sixth before scoring two more in the seventh.
The win gives McNeese a 3-0 all-time record against the Raiders as the Cowgirls improve to 31-30 on the season.
Fans can watch all tournament games on the Southland Conference Digital Network or follow live stats. Both links can be found on mcneesesports.com.
Flores had a perfect game going before she gave up a two out walk, the first of two in the game to Brooke McClure in the fifth inning. Flores yielded her first hit of the game in the top of the sixth with a leadoff double and the Cowgirls leading 7-0. She went on to allow six more hits but picked up the win to improve to 14-12 on the year.
Sophomore Ashley Koncir relieved Flores in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two out. Koncir got Claire Smith, the first batter she faced to line out the left to end the game to record her second save of the season.
The Cowgirls offense picked up seven hits behind Flores and was led with two each from McClain and Saldivar. Sophomore Demi Boudreau picked up the Cowgirls only extra base hit with a leadoff double in the fourth. Senior Aubree Turbeville led the way with two of the five RBI for the Cowgirls.
