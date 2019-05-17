Louisiana state parks to hire people with special needs for summer jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As part of a partnership with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the state park system is looking to hire individuals with disabilities and special needs for jobs this summer.
The partnership is entering its second year. In 2018, nine positions were filled at sites throughout the state, with half of the hires kept on as permanent employees, according to a release from the Office of State Parks.
“Our parks hope to build on that workforce, providing more employment for persons with special needs and disabilities. We are so proud of this program and the team that was hired last summer. They brought great enthusiasm to their jobs and their interaction with our guests made their stays at the parks much better. It was a great success,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, whose office oversees the operations of Louisiana State Parks.
Eligible applicants can apply for the positions at their local services office. A list of those offices can be found at www.LaWorks.net. Applicants can also apply in person at any of the state’s 21 parks. Positions available include front office workers, yard maintenance and cleaning services.
The partnership is part of the Louisiana Rehabilitation Services program, which assists persons with disabilities with employment and maintaining their independence.
Learn more about the program on the Louisiana Rehabilitation Services webpage.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.