Local student saved by AED graduates

Garrett, who was diagnosed with Long QT syndrome, a rare condition that can cause an irregular heartbeat, was revived by an Automatic External Defibrillator, or AED. Long QT syndrome is estimated to affect 1 in 7,000 people. Most people with the condition develop symptoms before they are 20 years old. It is a relatively common cause of sudden death along with Brugada syndrome and arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia. In the United States it results in about 3,500 deaths a year.The condition was first clearly described in 1957.