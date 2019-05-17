Local company creates “Cal-cask-oo-choo” t-shirts

Pres. Trump promises news I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge if re-elected
By Johnathan Manning | May 17, 2019 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 6:03 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local company is selling t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Cal-cask-oo-choo.”

“Cal-cask-oo-choo” is how Pres. Donald Trump pronounced Calcasieu Parish during his trip to the area on Tuesday.

Pres. Trump was in the area to visit Cameron LNG, promoting energy production, but also discussed the area’s need for a new I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River. He promised to build a new I-10 bridge if re-elected.

Pres. Trump first attempted to call it the Calcasieu River Bridge, but when his attempt to pronounce the parish came out as “cal-cask-oo-choo,” he asked the crowd to allow him to refer to it only as the I-10 bridge - which is how it’s commonly referred in Southwest Louisiana, anyway.

“You’ve been saying that word your whole lives, me, I just heard it about 20 minutes ago,” he said.

Local company killerdye.com has now produced a t-shirt with a caricature of the president and the phrase “Cal-cask-oo-choo.”

