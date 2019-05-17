Iowa Police Department honors fallen officers

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Iowa Police Department honored those officers who lost their lives in 2018.
Every year Iowa P.D. hosts a memorial to honor those who have lost their lives when keeping us safe.
“They were the ones who are here to protect us and we got to honor them because it’s our respect for the ones who, if we were in a time of need, they were the ones there to help us," 9-year-old Kailynn Foreman said. Her great-grandfather was the Iowa chief of police.
“They lost their lives for us to start with. You know, I think it’s very important we honor them and show them respect," Butch Ryan, Justice of the Peace for Ward 8, said.
At the memorial Thursday, the names of the officers from across the state who died last year were read aloud.
One Iowa officer, Jennie Duncan-Vinson passed away last May. A plaque now hangs on the Iowa Police Memorial Wall in her memory.
“Even though it wasn’t in the line of death, we still want to pay respect and remember them for their service in our community," Police Chief Keith Vincent.
“I had my little brother also killed in the line of duty so it’s very near and dear to my heart. I will never not pay tribute to the victims and the family members," Vincent said.
Vincent said it was only right to support those who supported him after losing his brother, state trooper Steven Vincent, almost four years ago.
“I can’t say enough about this community, they’re awesome. I don’t want to start tearing up, but they’re very good," Vincent said through tears.
Trooper Vincent’s family, including his sister Miranda Priola, remembered him fondly Thursday.
“He was always trying to help people. He was just awesome. I miss him every day. Every day," Priola said.
Members of the community came up to light a candle in honor of each officer who died last year, honoring those men and women for their service.
