Immaculate Conception Cathedral School hosts 4th annual ‘Panther Walk’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2109 school year is nearing its end so that means high school graduations are in full affect.
Earlier this week, graduating seniors who were part of Immaculate Conception Cathedral School’s 2013 8th grade class went back to their old stomping grounds for one last time, in hopes of inspiring young students.
For the last four years, ICCS has held their annual “Panther Walk”, where graduating seniors put on their caps and gowns and walk through the halls of the schools while the little ones cheer then on.
“It’s really bittersweet being back here with all our classmates we graduated with 8th grade year and it’s really nostalgic, nothing’s changed either," said graduating senior, Emily Graham.
“When we were younger, we didn’t have this Panther Walk so that’s something we wish we had, it’s great to be a role model..the little ones really get into it," said graduating senior, Emily Schmitt.
