Gov. Edwards: Louisiana unemployment rate lowest on record

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement Friday, May 17 saying the state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped again to 3.5% in April, the lowest on record. Gov. Edwards sources the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The governor says this is the lowest number of unemployed people on record for the state.
“Our unemployment rate is the lowest on record, reaching 3.5 percent in April of this year, which is good news for our economy, our state, and our people,” Edwards said. “With the lowest unemployment and our highest GDP on record, Louisiana truly is heading in the right direction. We have a lot of work left to do, but in Louisiana, our future looks brighter than ever, and these numbers only reinforce that.”
The previous low point for not seasonally adjusted employment rate was 3.6% in April of 2008.
EMPLOYMENT RATE FACTS
- In April 2019, the not seasonally adjusted employment rate in Louisiana hit 3.5 percent, dropping from the previous month’s rate of 3.8 percent
- Not seasonally adjusted unemployment is 72,754 in Louisiana, the lowest figure on record
- The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 4.5 percent, which is a 0.2 percentage point drop since March 2019
- When Gov. Edwards took office in January 2016, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.1 percent and the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3 percent
