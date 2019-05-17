First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms likely this weekend; drier next week

So, on Saturday, there will be a 40% chance of rain. Most of it will be coming in the afternoon. There may be one of two showers in the morning, but most will be later in the day. There is a slight risk for severe weather later in the day on Saturday. The question is if the storms will hold together long enough before reaching Southwest Louisiana. All of the rain will be scattered and not one continuous event. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.