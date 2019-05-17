First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms likely this weekend; drier next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny with no chance of rain. The clouds will be limited, especially later this evening. Through the afternoon, the sunshine will be peeking through the few clouds we do see. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s today. Plus, the winds are out of the south making it feel more oppressive.
This evening, the clouds from the afternoon will fall apart and move away. There will be no chance of rain after sunset. It will still be warm though. Temperatures will be in the 80s before sunset, then falling to the mid 70s after sunset.
There are a few events taking place this evening. That includes Downtown at Sundown and Relay for Life. Whichever event you go to, or any other plans you may have, will be good to go! It will be warm, so plan accordingly for those temperatures. Also, I would recommend mosquito spray for the evening hours after sunset.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. There should not be any rain. It will be warm and muggy. Temperatures will only cool to the lower 70s. That is because the humidity is back up, making it hard for the temperatures to cool off. It should still be a nice night.
This upcoming weekend will likely have higher rain chances. A weak cold front will be approaching from the west, which could bring a few showers. As that front gets closer, it will be weakening and falling apart. The rain will not be widespread, but it will be scattered. Saturday has a slightly lower rain chance compared to Sunday.
So, on Saturday, there will be a 40% chance of rain. Most of it will be coming in the afternoon. There may be one of two showers in the morning, but most will be later in the day. There is a slight risk for severe weather later in the day on Saturday. The question is if the storms will hold together long enough before reaching Southwest Louisiana. All of the rain will be scattered and not one continuous event. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday is when that weak cold front will arrive. There will be a 60% chance of rain throughout the day. That front will basically fall apart right on top of us. But the rain will still be around. Most of the rain will still be in the afternoon, though. There will be a few storms involved as well. No need to cancel plans right away, but I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
Toledo Bend is in the action stage, so the gates remain open. Right now, they are all open at 2 feet each. This will keep the water levels high along the Sabine River. The Calcasieu River water levels have crested and will slowly recede in the next few days.
Next week looks like it will also have limited rain chances. I am keeping at least a 20% chance each day, but that will only be for a couple stray showers in the afternoon. The low rain chances are due to the high-pressure center building back I over Southwest Louisiana. This will keep the rain away and allow temperatures to heat up. There’s a chance we hit our first 90 degree mark of the year next week!
