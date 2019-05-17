FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice day ahead, but storms arrive over the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures start off in the 60s for the morning commute as you head out today. You’ll probably already notice it feeling a little muggier and not quite as pleasant and expect that trend to continue as temperatures warm up into the middle 80s this afternoon under an abundance of sunshine. Some fair weather cumulus clouds will return by midday and afternoon but the threat of rain today remains low, as was the case on Thursday with no more than a 10% chance of a stray afternoon shower.
The forecast looks fantastic tonight for all the outdoor events throughout Southwest Louisiana including Relay for Life, held this evening from 6-10 p.m. on the front lawn of the Lake Charles Civic Center. This event is free for the family and will feature live music, food and games all to benefit the American Cancer Society. Temperatures at the event will be a little warm, so you won’t need anything other than short sleeves and make sure to bring a lawn chair and mosquito spray!
Saturday will begin with a warmer start with temperatures in the lower 70s and again warm up quickly although you’ll likely be dodging some scattered showers moving inland by tomorrow morning and afternoon ahead of a stronger storm system moving through central and north Texas. This system will likely push a complex of thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex by Saturday afternoon and possibly into parts of Southwest Louisiana by tomorrow evening.
Storms tomorrow night will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail. These should move through fairly quickly and leave most of the rest of the night quieter before more rain and storms begin to return Sunday with the front approaches. Storms on Sunday are not expected to turn severe, but more of a widespread coverage of rain and storms will be likely through the morning and into the afternoon, clearing by Sunday evening. Rainfall amounts of around 1 inch look to be likely on Sunday.
Much of next week will be drier overall as an upper level ridge of high pressure strengthens over the southeastern U.S., limiting rain chances to only one or two afternoon thunderstorms through the middle of next week and highs getting closer to 90 by the afternoon toward Memorial Day Weekend.
