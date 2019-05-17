FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice day ahead, but storms arrive over the weekend

Storms tomorrow night will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail. These should move through fairly quickly and leave most of the rest of the night quieter before more rain and storms begin to return Sunday with the front approaches. Storms on Sunday are not expected to turn severe, but more of a widespread coverage of rain and storms will be likely through the morning and into the afternoon, clearing by Sunday evening. Rainfall amounts of around 1 inch look to be likely on Sunday.