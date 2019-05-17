Cowboys clinch postseason birth win 16-6 win over Huskies

HOUSTON, TX (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys clinched their spot in Sugar Land for the Southland Conference Postseason Tournament Friday afternoon after defeating the Houston Baptist Huskies 16-6 in conference baseball action.
Carson Maxwell and Nate Fisbeck carried the Cowboys (30-24, 15-14 SLC) to the win by combing for five hits, five runs, nine RBIs, two doubles, and two home runs as the Cowboys matched their season-high with 16 runs.
Aidan Anderson (5-6) got the start for the Cowboys on Friday afternoon, finishing the game with 5.0 innings pitched, three runs given up on seven hits, and struck out two in picking up the win.
After Houston Baptist (18-33, 10-18 SLC) and McNeese traded solo home runs to start the game, Fisbeck hitting his in the first and HBU’s Erik Voller hitting his in the second, the Cowboys took control of the game.
McNeese exploded for 15 more runs, three in the fourth, five in the fifth, and seven in the seventh. In those innings, the Cowboy sluggers combined for 10 hits, six walks drawn, two home runs, four doubles, and 15 RBIs.
The Huskies scored six runs of their own, one in the second, two in the fifth, two in the seventh, and one in the ninth, but just could not hold back the hot McNeese offense.
The Cowboys will look to win its fourth straight conference series when they take the field Saturday afternoon at 1 in the rubber match of the series.
KEY INNINGS
1st | Nate Fisbeck put the Cowboys on the board with a no-doubt home run over the left field fence, giving the Cowboys a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
2nd | In the bottom of the inning, the Huskies tied the game up on a solo home run to left field, making it 1-1 after the second.
4th | Clayton Rasbeary lead off with a drawn walk, stole second base, and reached second on a single in to right field by Jake Dickerson, giving Carson Maxwell runners on the corners with one out. Maxwell then brought everyone home on a three-run home run to deep right center field to put the Cowboys back on top 4-1.
5th | Payton Harden lead the inning off with a single in to right field and made it to second due to fielding error by the second baseman. Fisbeck then plated Harden on a hard-hit double into the left-center gap. Rasbeary then singled through the right side, giving Selman runners on the corners and no one out. Selman then doubled to right field to plate Fisbeck and advance Rasbeary to third. After a Dickerson drawn walk to load the bases, Carson Maxwell singled up the middle to score two more runs. Julian Gonzales was hit by pitch to load the bases again for Duhon. Duhon then plated the Cowboys last run of the inning with a 6-4-3 double play.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Huskies got one run back with an RBI single in to center field and a sacrifice fly to make it 9-3 after the fifth.
7th | Selman started the inning with a double to left field, followed by Jake Dickerson drawing a walk to give Carson Maxwell two men on and no outs. Maxwell then doubled to left field for his third hit of the game and plate Selman for his sixth RBI. Gonzales then hit an RBI groundout to second base, Maxwell advanced to third. After Duhon and Harden both walked to load the bases, Fisbeck drew the RBI walk to score Maxwell from third. Rasbeary then hit a monster shot over the right field fence for a grand slam. Huskies got two back on a two-run home run to bring the score to its final 16-5 to end the seventh.
8th | In the bottom of the inning, HBU scored the last run of the game with a solo home run to. Bring the score to its final 16-6.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys were led offensively by Carson Maxwell, he finished 3-for-5 from the plate with a double, a single, two runs scored, a home run, and six RBI’s.
Other Cowboys with great games:
Nate Fisbeck- 2-for-5, one double, one home run, three runs scored, and one walk
Clayton Rasbeary- 2-for-4, three runs scored, one walk, four RBI’s, and a grand slam
Shane Selman- 2-for-5, two doubles, two runs scored, and one RBI
The Cowboys as a team scored 16 runs on only 11 hits, seven of those 11 being extra base hits.
Pitching:
Senior right-handed pitcher Aidan Anderson got the start for the Cowboys in Friday's game. Anderson finished with 5.0 IP, gave up three runs on seven hits, struck out three, and got the win.
Peyton McLemore relieved Anderson to start the sixth inning. McLemore finished the game with 2.0 IP, two runs on two hits, and two strikeouts.
Brody Strahan relieved McLemore to start the eighth inning. Strahan finished the game with 1.0 IP, zero runs and two hits allowed.
Zach Rider entered in the top of the ninth to finish out the game for the Cowboys. Rider threw 1.0 IP, one run surrendered on one hit, and one walk.
ON DECK
The Cowboys will play game two of the series against Houston Baptist on Friday at 2 p.m. and Game three on Saturday at 1 p.m.
