Cowboys clinch postseason birth win 16-6 win over Huskies

5th | Payton Harden lead the inning off with a single in to right field and made it to second due to fielding error by the second baseman. Fisbeck then plated Harden on a hard-hit double into the left-center gap. Rasbeary then singled through the right side, giving Selman runners on the corners and no one out. Selman then doubled to right field to plate Fisbeck and advance Rasbeary to third. After a Dickerson drawn walk to load the bases, Carson Maxwell singled up the middle to score two more runs. Julian Gonzales was hit by pitch to load the bases again for Duhon. Duhon then plated the Cowboys last run of the inning with a 6-4-3 double play.