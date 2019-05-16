Top La. baby names of 2018 announced

(Source: Social Security Administration)
By Rachael Thomas | May 16, 2019 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 2:52 PM

(WAFB) - Top baby names for 2018 are in!

On Thursday, May 16, the Social Security Administration announced 2018′s top baby names. In Louisiana, Noah took the top spot for boy names, while Ava came in first for girls. Nationally, Liam was the most popular boy name, while Emma was the top girl name. Louisiana’s top names, Noah and Ava, came in No. 2 and No. 3 nationally.

2018 TOP BOY NAMES IN LOUISIANA

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Elijah
  4. James
  5. William
  6. Mason
  7. John
  8. Luke
  9. Wyatt
  10. Oliver

2018 TOP GIRL NAMES IN LOUISIANA

  1. Ava
  2. Olivia
  3. Emma
  4. Amelia
  5. Harper
  6. Avery
  7. Charlotte
  8. Sophia
  9. Isabella
  10. Lillian

Click here to search top baby names by state, to see changes in name popularity, or to see top names by decade.

