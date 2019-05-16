Top La. baby names of 2018 announced

(WAFB) - Top baby names for 2018 are in!
On Thursday, May 16, the Social Security Administration announced 2018′s top baby names. In Louisiana, Noah took the top spot for boy names, while Ava came in first for girls. Nationally, Liam was the most popular boy name, while Emma was the top girl name. Louisiana’s top names, Noah and Ava, came in No. 2 and No. 3 nationally.
2018 TOP BOY NAMES IN LOUISIANA
- Noah
- Liam
- Elijah
- James
- William
- Mason
- John
- Luke
- Wyatt
- Oliver
2018 TOP GIRL NAMES IN LOUISIANA
- Ava
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Harper
- Avery
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Lillian
