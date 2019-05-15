Tigers, Longhorns set for primetime matchup

(Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | May 15, 2019 at 10:35 AM CDT - Updated May 16 at 3:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The highly-anticipated matchup between LSU and Texas will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Austin.

It is the first meeting between the two college football powerhouses since 2002, when the Longhorns beat the Tigers 35-20 in the Cotton Bowl.

The Tigers open the season at home against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Aug. 31, before traveling to Texas to face the Longhorns.

2019 LSU football schedule:

  1. Aug. 31: Georgia Southern (Tiger Stadium)
  2. Sept. 7: Texas (Austin)
  3. Sept. 14: Northwestern State (Tiger Stadium)
  4. Sept 21: Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)
  5. Oct. 5: Utah State (Tiger Stadium)
  6. Oct. 12: Florida (Tiger Stadium)
  7. Oct. 19: Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)
  8. Oct. 26: Auburn (Tiger Stadium)
  9. Nov. 9: Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
  10. Nov. 16: Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)
  11. Nov. 23: Arkansas (Tiger Stadium)
  12. Nov. 30: Texas A&M (Tiger Stadium)

