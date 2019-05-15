Tigers, Longhorns set for primetime matchup

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The highly-anticipated matchup between LSU and Texas will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Austin.
It is the first meeting between the two college football powerhouses since 2002, when the Longhorns beat the Tigers 35-20 in the Cotton Bowl.
The Tigers open the season at home against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Aug. 31, before traveling to Texas to face the Longhorns.
2019 LSU football schedule:
- Aug. 31: Georgia Southern (Tiger Stadium)
- Sept. 7: Texas (Austin)
- Sept. 14: Northwestern State (Tiger Stadium)
- Sept 21: Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)
- Oct. 5: Utah State (Tiger Stadium)
- Oct. 12: Florida (Tiger Stadium)
- Oct. 19: Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)
- Oct. 26: Auburn (Tiger Stadium)
- Nov. 9: Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
- Nov. 16: Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)
- Nov. 23: Arkansas (Tiger Stadium)
- Nov. 30: Texas A&M (Tiger Stadium)
