SWLA Arrest Report - May 15, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 15, 2019.
Joshua Demorgan Lavan, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tye Mykkel Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary (4 charges).
Dustin John Sonnier, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Johnny Joseph Orphy, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; trespassing.
Kevin Patrick Abshire, 34, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Jerry John Harris, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges).
Damon Tod Leboeuf, 56, Vinton: Contempt of court.
Derrick Tremain Etheridge, 35, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Gary Dwayne Teal, 29, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Cameron Alen Weber, 27, Westlake: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; hit and run; resisting an officer; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charge); possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated flight from an officer.
Robert Dylan Neumann, 21, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic.
Jerry Don Trimm II, 35, Sulphur: Revocation of parole.
Alicea Shawnte Vitorian, 20, Sulphur: Burglary (6 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Lawrence Lemar Gradnigo, 55, Vinton: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Tayler Michelle Sons, 30, China, TX: Domestic abuse.
Mark Anthony Payne, 36, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Chase Hunter Gordy, 32, Glenmora: Instate detainer.
Carlene Nash, 59, Merryville: Possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Troy Deandre Griggs, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary; revocation of parole.
Raymon Harrison, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Richard Lee Davis, 44, Deridder: Contempt of court.
Donald Wayne Gould, 24, Jennings: Contempt of court.
Davon Anthony Patterson, 23, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.
Kaleb Antoine Citizen, 20, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Heather Renee Priola, 40, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $500; violations of protective orders.
Kelvin Simon, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).
Chad Christopher Leblanc, 43, Lake Charles: Careless operation; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Gadrelle Lynn Worthington, 54, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; battery; aggravated assault.
