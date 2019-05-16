Numerous #SWLApreps athletes sign on the dotted line this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A pair of LCCP Trailblazers made history once again by signing on the dotted line. Baseball teammates Chance Guidry and Logan Clark became the school’s first baseball signees and will follow each other to Wiley College.
On Wednesday another pair of local athletes made their college decisions. 3A triple jump state champion Xavier Goodly of Westlake plans to keep jumping in college. He’ll head north to do so with Indiana Wesleyan.
“It means a lot and I put in a lot of hard work and practiced a lot," said Goodly. "I connected with the coach, they have great facilities, and I got a full ride.”
Over at Washington-Marion senior guard Amiya Dartest is taking her talents up north as well as she’ll continue her career on the hardwood at McCook Community College in Nebraska.
“My coaches helped me a whole lot," Dartest admitted. "At first I wasn’t getting offers before so I really appreciate them helping me.”
