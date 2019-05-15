NCAA baseball projected field of 64: Where does LSU stand?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With only one SEC baseball series and the tournament left, where does No. 20 LSU stand in the field of 64?
Baseball America and D1 Baseball both project a Baton Rouge Regional for the Tigers.
Baseball America: LSU No. 15
Baseball America’s Baton Rouge Regional:
- LSU
- Baylor
- Houston
- Sam Houston State
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 14
D1 Baseball’s Baton Rouge Regional:
- LSU
- Baylor
- Florida State
- Southern
Auburn and LSU start play Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.