NCAA baseball projected field of 64: Where does LSU stand?
LSU right fielder Antoine Duplantis (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | May 15, 2019 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 3:13 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With only one SEC baseball series and the tournament left, where does No. 20 LSU stand in the field of 64?

Baseball America and D1 Baseball both project a Baton Rouge Regional for the Tigers.

Baseball America: LSU No. 15

Baseball America’s Baton Rouge Regional:

  1. LSU
  2. Baylor
  3. Houston
  4. Sam Houston State

D1 Baseball: LSU No. 14

D1 Baseball’s Baton Rouge Regional:

  1. LSU
  2. Baylor
  3. Florida State
  4. Southern

Auburn and LSU start play Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

