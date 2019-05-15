LSU baseball hosts Auburn in SEC regular season finale

“I think we’ve got a shot at hosting a regional if we have success over the next two weeks," said head coach Paul Mainieri. "We’re just going to take them one game at a time against Auburn; they’re a great ball club. They’ve got their top two pitchers back now after they were injured earlier this season. They’ve got a very good closer and a real solid lineup, so we’re going to be challenged, no question about it. We’ve got three big ball games in our stadium, the weather is going to be great, and I hope we can create a lot of excitement for our fans.”