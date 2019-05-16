Lake Charles outsourcing lawn care services for local parks

“This crew of 7 employees. Labor costs plus equipment, trucks, fuel, is costing the city right now about $230,000 a year. By outsourcing, the company who had the lowest bid came in at about less than $100,000," Hunter said. “That also does not take into consideration any types of workmen’s comp claims or liability claims that may happen with those city employees. If a city employee cuts their finger, has an accident, it’s on the city’s insurance. If that is outsourced to a private company it’s now on that private company’s insurance.”