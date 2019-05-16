Fred’s in Moss Bluff added to list of closing stores

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Fred’s in Moss Bluff has been added to the list of stores the chain plans to close.
Fred’s announced plans on Thursday, May 16, 2019, to close 104 underperforming stores in the Southeast United States. Liquidation is expected to begin immediately and the stores are expected to close by the end of June.
The company announced in April that the Westlake store was one of 159 stores it is closing.
