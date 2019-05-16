Former LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson reportedly suspended six games by NFL

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Former LSU and current Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended for six games for allegedly violating the team’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback was originally to be suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 NFL season but it was reduced to six when Peterson dropped his appeal.
Peterson will be eligible to play for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 20 when they face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. His second game back will be the following Sunday against the Saints, just his second career outing in New Orleans.
Peterson played cornerback for the LSU Tigers from 2008 to 2010 and has been with the Arizona Cardinals for his entire NFL career.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.