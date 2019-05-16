FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend storms, then a long pattern of heat, humidity and drier weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast continues to move along quietly this week, and no real complaints about that as the sunshine and heat are the only factors for now. With temperatures starting off just a couple of degrees warmer this morning, the streak of pleasant nights is coming to an end as winds turn back onshore bringing in more humidity and not allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s for those areas that have experienced those temperatures thus far. Another day of sunshine will quickly warm up the temperatures by afternoon into the middle 80s with a few clouds forming thanks to the moisture rise.