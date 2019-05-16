First Alert Forecast: Humidity on the increase as we finish the week, then rain this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny with limited clouds. Those few clouds we see will be harmless and not have an impact to our weather today. The humidity will slowly be on the rise today, making it feel less comfortable outside. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s today.
This evening, the weather will be very nice. There will not be any rain around. The clouds will also be limited. There should be a beautiful sunset too. I’m giving a thumbs up for this evening’s weather. Temperatures will still be warm and will be around the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Overnight, there might be a few clouds that try to build up, but it will not be bad at all. Overall, it will be mostly clear. There is also no chance of rain tonight. The winds during the day have shifted out of the south. Therefore tonight, it will not cool down very much. Temperatures will only cool down to the mid to upper 60s. Even north of I-10 will be warmer tonight as well.
Friday will also be a good day. There will be a high-pressure center will stay to our east. This will keep southerly winds with us and may even cause a sea-breeze. That may help pop up a few showers and storms by the afternoon. Also, any rain we may see will be heat-induced. Meaning, that the temperatures will warm up in the afternoon and may help a storms develop like what we would see during the summer. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain Friday.
This upcoming weekend will likely have higher rain chances. A weak cold front will be approaching from the west, which could bring a few showers. As that front gets closer, it will be weakening and falling apart. The rain will not be widespread, but it will be scattered. Saturday has a slightly lower rain chance compared to Sunday.
So, on Saturday, there will be a 40% chance of rain. Most of it will be coming in the afternoon. There may be one of two showers in the morning, but most will be later in the day. All of the rain will be scattered and not one continuous event.
Sunday is when that weak cold front will arrive. There will be a 60% chance of rain throughout the day on Sunday. That front will basically fall apart right on top of us. But the rain will still be around. Most of the rain will still be in the afternoon, though. I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
Toledo Bend is in the action stage, so the gates remain open. Right now, they are all open at 2 feet each. This will keep the water levels high along the Sabine River. The Calcasieu River water levels have crested and will slowly recede in the next few days.
Next week looks like it will also have limited rain chances. I am keeping at least a 20% chance each day, but that will only be for a couple stray showers in the afternoon. The low rain chances are due to the high-pressure center building back I over Southwest Louisiana. This will keep the rain away and allow temperatures to heat up. There’s a chance we hit our first 90 degree mark of the year next week!
