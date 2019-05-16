First Alert Forecast: Humidity on the increase as we finish the week, then rain this weekend

Friday will also be a good day. There will be a high-pressure center will stay to our east. This will keep southerly winds with us and may even cause a sea-breeze. That may help pop up a few showers and storms by the afternoon. Also, any rain we may see will be heat-induced. Meaning, that the temperatures will warm up in the afternoon and may help a storms develop like what we would see during the summer. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain Friday.