Coast Guard: New collection system has 14-year Taylor oil spill contained

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard said work has been completed that should successfully contain and collect oil from a platform that sank of Louisiana’s coast in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ivan in 2004.
The Coast Guard and a team of contractors deployed a subsea system that is able to contain and collect oil being discharged from the Taylor Energy spill 11 miles south of the Louisiana shoreline.
"After monitoring the system for several weeks we have determined that the system is meeting federal containment standards," said Capt. Kristi Luttrell, the Coast Guard’s federal on-scene coordinator for the incident. "At this time the system is working and the once predominately large surface sheen has been reduced to barely visible.”
In 2004, Taylor notified the feds and spent millions trying to remove any accessible facilities and plug the wells they could reach. But they didn’t get them all.
The interior department and Taylor, which is now virtually defunct, are locked in a legal fight over the spill.
In October, a report said that the Taylor spill could surpass the 2010 BP disaster as the largest environmental disaster.
