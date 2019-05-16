Army Reservist killed, 4 Nevada Army Guardsmen injured in Fort Polk training accident

FORT POLK, La. (KPLC/KALB) - One Army Reservist was killed and four Nevada Army National Guardsmen were injured in a military vehicle rollover accident during training at 3 a.m. on May 15 at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, according to information released by the Nevada National Guard.
The name of the deceased is being withheld until 24 hours after the family has been notified and will be released by the U.S. Army.
The four injured were members of the 72nd Military Police Company, Nevada Army National Guard, in Las Vegas. Two of the individuals are being held at a nearby military hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
The names of the injured are also being withheld pending 24-hour notification of family.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
“Safety is paramount in all that we do,” said Brig. Gen. William Burks, Nevada National Guard adjutant general. “We train as we fight and unfortunately, accidents occur during realistic training in dynamic environments. Our sympathies go out to the family of the individual that was killed. We are closely monitoring this situation and hope for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.