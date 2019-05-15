WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of trial for SC man accused of 2014 murder of his 5 children starts Wednesday

Timothy Jones Jr. speaks to one of his attorneys, Boyd Young, during a break in jury selection for his trial. Jones is charged with killing his 5 children in 2014. (Source: John Monk)
By Tanita Gaither | May 15, 2019 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated May 16 at 6:32 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The first witnesses in the trial of Timothy Jones, Jr. will take the stand on Wednesday.

Jones is facing five murder charges in the deaths of his children in 2014.

During opening statements on Tuesday, prosecutors painted Jones as an abusive father, claiming he often used physical activity, like push-ups and jumping jacks as a form of punishment.

Meanwhile, Jones’ defense team cited a number of factors like drug use, a schizophrenia diagnosis, and a crumbling marriage.

Jones is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Witnesses are expected to take the stand beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

