Three Louisiana officers in presidential motorcade injured in crash

HACKBERRY, La. (WAFB) - Three law enforcement officers that were part of President Trump’s motorcade were injured in a crash.
The crash happened Tuesday, May 14 shortly before 2 p.m. during the president’s visit in Cameron Parish.
Sheriff’s Office Sr. Cpls. Roy Jones Jr. and Jason Hayes were injured in the crash, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. A Sulphur police officer was also injured, but his name has not yet been released.
“Their getting on the interstate from Legion Street,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “They are accelerating, getting up and making sure the interstate is clear and the motorcade can proceed and evidently when they got to the Broad Street overpass, the front of the motorcycles started slowing down and it caused a couple of bikes to end up hitting each other and that’s all it takes when it’s motorcycles. You don’t have a whole lot of room for error."
They were all taken to a local hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries. One deputy was seriously injured and underwent one surgery and is expected to undergo another. The other deputy and Sulphur police officer had minor injuries and are expected to make full recoveries.
While receiving treatment all three officers were presented with the Presidential Challenge Coin and a set of cuff links. Lucas Allmon, with the White House Medical Unit, presented the tokens on behalf of President Trump.
President Trump was in Louisiana to tour Sempra Energy’s LNG project. Sempra just completed the first phase of a $10 billion construction project. The company announced that the first train at the export facility is complete. Two other trains are being built.
Several Louisiana leaders where with the president, including U.S. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, Representatives Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, and Ralph Abraham, and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
EDITORIAL NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated that a Westlake Police Officer was also involved in this crash. Officials now say that the officer was not involved and only the deputies and Sulphur police officer were involved.
