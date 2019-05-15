SWLA Arrest Report - May 14, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 14, 2019.
Crystal Gayle Lejeune, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Tyson James Thompson, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); child endangerment; possession of a Schedule I drug; robbery; resisting an officer.
Michael Javel Toefield, 48, Wilson: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.
Laken Elizabeth Alexander, 21, Sulphur: Burglary (6 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
McKenzie Jerome Simmons, 21, Welsh: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000(2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary.
Maximillian Alexis Perez, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Phillip Marquez Watson, 19, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Devonte Len Roberts, 26, Westlake: Attempted armed robbery (2 charges); aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Robert Zachary O’Quinn, 29, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Michael Wayne Bertrand, 32, Lake Charles: 2nd offense possession of marijuana; contempt of court (6 charges); obscenity.
Kashmir A Hebert, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); aggravated flight from an officer; probation detainer.
Robert Lee Temple, 52, Vinton: Entry on or remaining on places or on land after being forbidden; aggravated assault.
Dyante Maleike Stevens, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Malcolm Eugene Gerrish, 70, Vinton: Sexual battery.
Kaylon T Irvin, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; aggravated flight from an officer; illegal use of weapons; contempt of court (3 charges).
Lyndsie Nicole Giaimis, 23, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alyssa Danielle Spell, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joseph Albert Ripley, 32, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Michael Delane Bailey, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
