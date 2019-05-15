POLICE: Standoff at St. John and N. Prater Streets resolved

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police report they were involved in a short standoff that ended peacefully, according to Cpl. Scott Dougherty with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Dougherty said the standoff began when police got a call about shots fired in the area of St. John and N. Prater Street. A male subject was allegedly seen firing a weapon into the air.
When officers arrived on scene witnesses directed them to the house the man was reportedly in, according to Dougherty. The house was then surrounded by law enforcement, SWAT, and negotiators.
The man surrendered peacefully shortly after.
KPLC will update this story as more details become available.
