Pelicans beat the odds, win the NBA Draft Lottery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans only had a 6 percent shot of landing the top spot, but New Orleans beat the numbers, and won the NBA Lottery.
The overwhelming consensus No. 1 pick will be former Duke star Zion Williamson.
“This is a great night for our city and our fans. It is a new beginning as we continue working to build a championship team with David Griffin and Alvin Gentry,” said Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson. “And, of course, Mr. Benson continues to look over us all!”
The last time New Orleans won the draft lottery was in 2012. The Pelicans drafted Anthony Davis.
Representing the Pelicans at the lottery were Head Coach Alvin Gentry and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.
Additionally, the Pelicans currently hold two second round draft picks – the 37th and 57th (from Denver via Milwaukee) overall selections.
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
