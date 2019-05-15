No. 20 LSU baseball gets past UNO in final midweek game of season

Devin Fontenot started on the mound for LSU. He gave up two runs on three hits in two innings of work. He struck out two batters. Reliever Matthew Beck earned the win. He only allowed two hits and no runs in two innings. He also had two strikeouts. Zack Hess was the closer and picked up his first save of the year. He allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three. He put in 1.1 innings of work.