No. 20 LSU baseball gets past UNO in final midweek game of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU held on to get the victory over UNO at Alex Box Stadium in the final midweek game of the season Tuesday night.
The Tigers pulled out the 7-5 win over the Privateers.
Devin Fontenot started on the mound for LSU. He gave up two runs on three hits in two innings of work. He struck out two batters. Reliever Matthew Beck earned the win. He only allowed two hits and no runs in two innings. He also had two strikeouts. Zack Hess was the closer and picked up his first save of the year. He allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three. He put in 1.1 innings of work.
After a scoreless first inning, UNO got on the board in the top of the second of a two-run home run to take the 2-0 lead.
LSU rallied in the fourth inning. Brandt Broussard grounded into a double play, but Hal Hughes still scored to make it 2-1. Then, a single by Antoine Duplantis sent Brock Mathis home to tie it 2-2. Next, Daniel Cabrera hit a two-run home run to give the Tigers the 4-2 lead. It was Cabrera’s 12th home run of the season.
UNO hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth to make it 4-3.
Duplantis then went yard for the 10th time this season, a solo shot, to give LSU the 5-3 lead.
The Tigers put up two more runs in the bottom of the eighth and the Privateers scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to make it 7-5.
LSU will host Auburn for a series starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
