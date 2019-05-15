Crawfish farmer accused of attempting to run over pedestrians catching crawfish from ditch

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A crawfish farmer is accused of attempting to run over pedestrians who were catching crawfish in a roadside ditch at the intersection of La. 26 and La. 1126.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, says video of the April 18, 2019, incident provided to deputies shows Dwight J. Hollier, 57, of Roanoke, driving on the shoulder of the road near 11 pedestrians, including children. The vehicle had left the scene before deputies arrived.
The Jeff Davis District Attorney’s Office reviewed the Sheriff’s Office investigation before Judge Gunnell signed an arrest warrant for aggravated assault. Hollier was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on May 14. He bonded out the same day on $500 bond.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.