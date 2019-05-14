MakeSocksGreatAgain: La. lieutenant governor sports Trump socks during president’s visit to Louisiana

CAMERON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump toured Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG Export Facility in Cameron Parish Tuesday, May 14, and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was sure to show off his choice of socks to the president.
Nungesser was sporting a pair of rather unique socks decorated with the president’s face, complete with a swath of blonde hair.
Nungesser also asked for Trump’s support of French Settlement native and top three American Idol contestant, Laine Hardy.
