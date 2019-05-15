Just-released video shows man being pushed off Las Vegas bus a month before his death

(WAVE) - Police in Las Vegas are looking for witnesses after a woman was allegedly seen on video pushing a man from a public bus onto the street and to his death, according to a report.
Serge Fournier, 74, was seen on the video getting pushed off the bus, landing face first on the pavement. The incident happened in March, and Fournier died in April, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Las Vegas police on Tuesday posted video of the incident on Youtube, nearly three months after it happened. The man was seen on the video lying face-down on the pavement after being pushed out of the bus.
As of this writing Wednesday afternoon, the video had been viewed approximately 250,000 times in its first 24 hours. (Watch the video at the bottom of this page below)
A woman named Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested last week in connection to the crime.
The Review-Journal reported Tuesday that witnesses “told detectives that Fournier told the woman ‘to be nicer to the passengers’ after she had been yelling profanities on the bus.”
Bishop is charged with murder of an older person, according to court records cited by the Review-Journal. She was still in jail on $100,000, the newspaper reported.
WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some members of the viewing audience.
