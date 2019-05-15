Four #SWLApreps athletes named to the 2019 LHSCA All-State Wrestling Team

Four #SWLApreps athletes named to the 2019 LHSCA All-State Wrestling Team
From left to right: Gavin Christ, Basile; Noah Berryhill, St. Louis; Matarius Lavine, Sam Houston; Christian Satchell, Sam Houston (Photo source: lawrestlingnews.com)
By Brady Renard | May 15, 2019 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 5:02 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSCA announced the 2019 LHSCA All-State Wrestling Team on Wednesday and the Lake Area was well represented with four wrestlers making the cut. It was a banner year for Southwest Louisiana as the area brought home nine individual championships with Basile winning the Division III title in February.

The Bearcats lone representative on the list was four-time state champion Gavin Christ at the 145-pound weight class. The Campbell signee completed back-to-back undefeated seasons, securing his fourth consecutive championship. He was 40-0 for the 2019 season and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in Division III.

The Broncos of Sam Houston had two wrestlers make the cut in Christian Satchell (132 pounds) and Matarius Lavine (182 pounds). Both Bronco wrestlers were state champions. Satchell finished the year with a 16-3 record and Lavine wrapped up 23-3 season.

St. Louis had the final local representative on the list as Noah Berryhill made it in the 138-pound weight class. Berryhill was the runner-up in his Division III weight class and finished 23-9 overall.

2019 LHSCA All-State Wrestling Team

106 - Sam Drieul, Jesuit

113 - Connor Oviedo, St. Paul's

120 - Trey Fontenot, Parkway

126 - Luke Eccles, Jesuit | Darryl Nicholas, Parkway

132 - Daniel Croy, Brother Martin | Christian Satchell, Sam Houston

138 - Dyllon Bernard, Comeaux | Noah Berryhill, St. Louis

145 - Gavin Christ, Basile | Patrick Evans, Brother Martin | Morgan Manual, Rayne

152 - Lance Robinson, St. Michael’s | Deionisio Talbot, Hannan

160 - Bruce Arceneaux, Church Point | Taylor Clay, Carencro

170 - Cameron Frost, Holy Cross

182 - Matarius Lavine, Sam Houston | Caden Mumme, Holy Cross

195 - Robert Grant Rabel, Dunham

220 - Wes Brady, Zachary | Connor Cloinger, Parkway

285 - Perry Ganci, Jesuit | Miles Santiago, Teurlings Catholic.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.