First Alert Forecast: More dry weather for the rest of the week, then rain by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny! There will be no chance of rain for the afternoon. The winds are still coming out of the east, so the humidity will not be too bad today. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s, so it will be warm.
This evening, it will still be really nice. There is of chance of rain. The temperatures will be warm before sunset. It should be in the 80s. After sunset, the temperatures will cool down a little bit to the upper 70s. It should be great weather to enjoy this evening!
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. There is no rain expected tonight. The winds are slowly shifting out of the south. This will prevent temperatures from falling too much overnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s. A few places north of I-10 may be get lucky enough to see the upper 50s.
Thursday will have limited rain chances at well. This is all because a high-pressure center has moved south near Louisiana. This is limiting any rain to develop. There will be an upper-level disturbance coming from the west, but it looks like all of the rain will be gone before it reaches us. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.
The problem Thursday will be the humidity coming back. The winds should be shifting out of the south, so the humidity will be on the rise. This, combined with the temperatures, will make it feel less comfortable outside. Plus, the temperature will have a harder time cooling off at night, so it will be warmer in the mornings. The AC units will have to start working a bit more now that summer is upon us!
Friday will also be a good day. That same high-pressure center will stay to our east. This will keep southerly winds with us and may even cause a sea-breeze. That may help pop up a few showers and storms by the afternoon. Also, any rain we may see will be heat-induced. Meaning, that the temperatures will warm up in the afternoon and may help a storms develop like what we would see during the summer. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain Friday.
This upcoming weekend will likely have slightly higher rain chances. A weak cold front will be approaching from the west, which could bring a few showers. As that front gets closer, it will be weakening and falling apart. The rain will not be widespread, but it will be scattered. Saturday has a slightly lower rain chance compared to Sunday.
Toledo Bend is in the action stage, so the gates remain open. This will keep the water levels high along the Sabine River. The Calcasieu River water levels have crested and will slowly recede in the next few days.
Next week looks like it will also have limited rain chances. I am keeping at least a 20% chance each day, but that will only be for a couple stray showers in the afternoon. The low rain chances are due to the high-pressure center building back I over Southwest Louisiana. This will keep the rain away and allow temperatures to heat up. There’s a chance we hit our first 90 degree mark of the year next week!
