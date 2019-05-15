FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple more dry days before some rain this weekend

No real issues arise on Friday for outdoor events planned as an isolated afternoon storm won’t be totally ruled out, but the coverage of storms across Southwest Louisiana is a mere 10%. That threat goes up a little more on Saturday as a front gets closer to the area and more of an abundance of available moisture continues to increase. I’m carrying over a 30% chance of afternoon storms Saturday and upping the rain chances to 60% on Sunday as this front will arrive, but likely only bring a quick shot of rain to the area with totals ranging from ¼” to ½” areawide so no additional worsening of the ongoing river flooding will occur.