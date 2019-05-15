FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple more dry days before some rain this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures just a tad bit warmer than yesterday, we’re still at least getting to enjoy the 60s across most all of Southwest Louisiana as lower humidity remains in place to start the day which will send temperatures quickly up through the 80s and keep mostly cloud-free skies through the day ahead. Make sure to use the sunscreen today as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with no rain.
Through the evening, skies remain clear as winds begin to gradually shift back out of the east to southeast and not allow temperatures to drop quite a low overnight, generally in the middle 60s except near the coastline with lows there expected to remain around 70. This generally uptick in humidity will continue into Thursday as a few more afternoon clouds and maybe an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible with chances both Thursday and Friday increasing slightly to around 10%.
No real issues arise on Friday for outdoor events planned as an isolated afternoon storm won’t be totally ruled out, but the coverage of storms across Southwest Louisiana is a mere 10%. That threat goes up a little more on Saturday as a front gets closer to the area and more of an abundance of available moisture continues to increase. I’m carrying over a 30% chance of afternoon storms Saturday and upping the rain chances to 60% on Sunday as this front will arrive, but likely only bring a quick shot of rain to the area with totals ranging from ¼” to ½” areawide so no additional worsening of the ongoing river flooding will occur.
Next week will be very uneventful with our weather pattern largely dominated by a big ridge of upper level high pressure, limiting rain chances to one or two sea breeze induced thunderstorms during the afternoon otherwise a hot feel returns with highs each day in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows at night in the 70s. No more than a 20% daily rain chance is in store any day through next weekend, maybe even less than that some days!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
